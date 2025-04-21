Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMD opened at $9.11 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 10.92%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

