Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 4.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

R stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.63. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

