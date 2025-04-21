Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $72.34.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

