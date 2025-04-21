Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,118 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,034,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,124,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $110.09 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

