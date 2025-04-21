Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,696,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 203,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,389,000 after purchasing an additional 197,270 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,162,000 after purchasing an additional 226,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ATI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,031,000 after buying an additional 191,823 shares during the period.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $45.51 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

