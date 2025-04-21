Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in argenx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.28.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $596.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -677.50 and a beta of 0.60. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $352.77 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

