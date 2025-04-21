Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $210.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.12 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

