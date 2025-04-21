Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $19,379,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of UTF opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
