Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,057,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,433,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $19,379,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UTF opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.