Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,991 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAV opened at $7.86 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

