Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SJW Group worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 376.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

