Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 11,317 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $208,647.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,631.78. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at $15.13 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.