Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 11,317 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
In other news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $208,647.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,631.78. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
