Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,799 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

