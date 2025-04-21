Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,519.80. This trade represents a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

