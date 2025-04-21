Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Citigroup raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

