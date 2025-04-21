Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 341.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,418,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467,979 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% during the 4th quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,610,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 397.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,311,000 after buying an additional 3,911,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 2,313,987 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

