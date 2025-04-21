Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.28 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.