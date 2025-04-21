Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 331,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.78.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

