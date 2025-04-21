Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 264,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

