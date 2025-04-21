Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,480 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSW stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

