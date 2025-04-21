Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,566 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,493,054.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,018,646.02. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

