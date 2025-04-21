Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 115,384 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,616,574.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $402,415. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Barclays cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

