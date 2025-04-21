Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,790 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,554,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

Shares of GDDY opened at $171.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.23 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,481,744.96. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,518,150 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

