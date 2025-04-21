Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,907.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,821.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,981.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

