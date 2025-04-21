Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,100 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

