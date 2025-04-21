Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $96.42 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Further Reading

