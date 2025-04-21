Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.72.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

