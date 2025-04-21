Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 192,712 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 192,712 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in EQT by 29.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in EQT by 55.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

