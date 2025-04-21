Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,414 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,857,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 713,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 699,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after buying an additional 490,153 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $78.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Barclays cut their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.