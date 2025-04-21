Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,995 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $292,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $119,067,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,842,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 2,182,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

