Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 342 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $135.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

