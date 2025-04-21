Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,391 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get F5 alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in F5 by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in F5 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in F5 by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $258.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.14 and a 200 day moving average of $259.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.