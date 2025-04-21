Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 780 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $97.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

