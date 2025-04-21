Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,420 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coeur Mining by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after acquiring an additional 89,863 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,471,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,084 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.