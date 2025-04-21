Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,978 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,088 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,767,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 858,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 231,668 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,570,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. TD Cowen downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

