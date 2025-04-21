Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Position Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,994 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hecla Mining worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $18,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,481,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after buying an additional 1,059,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,788,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 885,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,440,000 after buying an additional 774,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. The trade was a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.