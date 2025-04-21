Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 819.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 564,014 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $49,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,928.61. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

