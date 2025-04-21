Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 162.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 45.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after acquiring an additional 209,492 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $3,388,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 332.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 284,487 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.28.

Shares of HWM opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

