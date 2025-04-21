IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 72,155 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Tobam purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

NYSE:IAG opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

