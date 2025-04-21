Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 194.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $748.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

