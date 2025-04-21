Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,854,749 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 193.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,812,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

