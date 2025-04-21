Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 1.3 %

ASB stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 116.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

