Invesco Ltd. Has $17.38 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,161,000 after buying an additional 227,338 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 360,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after buying an additional 330,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

BIDU stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

