Invesco Ltd. Has $17.56 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $138.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.