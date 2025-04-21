Invesco Ltd. Purchases 6,330 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $17,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $222.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.74. WD-40 has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 59.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

