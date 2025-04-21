Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,566,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,890,000 after buying an additional 4,437,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,006,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,031,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 722,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,232,000 after purchasing an additional 674,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,221,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 637,038 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.31 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

