iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 570,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.45. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $128.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

