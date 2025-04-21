iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWL. Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $51.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

