Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2,576.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter.

JSMD opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

