Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kemper alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kemper by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 102.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Down 1.3 %

KMPR stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $73.01.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Report on KMPR

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.