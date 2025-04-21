Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Loews alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after acquiring an additional 87,259 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $85.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Loews

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.